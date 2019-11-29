DSSSB Answer key released for exam conducted on November 19 and 20 at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

education

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 15:00 IST

Delhi Subordinate service selection board has released the answer keys for Assistant Engineer (Civil and electrical), Chemist, Junior Telephone operator, wildlife inspector, Assistant Teacher (Nursery) and Veterinary and Livestock inspector on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check the answer key online at dsssb.delhi.gov.in on or before December 1, 2019.

The computer-based examination for the above-mentioned posts except for the wildlife inspector was conducted on November 19, 2019. The wildlife inspector exam was held on November 20, 2019. As per the official notice released on Wednesday, “Candidates who had appeared in the Examination for the above said post on the said dates, may view the draft keys and file objections if any with respect to these draft answer keys by going to the link given at dsssb.delhigovt.nic.in.”

Here’s the direct link to check the draft answer key.

How to check the answer key:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Draft Answer Key and filing of objections for online CBT exam for the postcode Postcode 2/19, 44/15, 92/14, 53/15, 21/15, 67/14, 16/19’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.The answer key will appear on the display screen

6.Download the answer key and take its print out for future reference.