DSSSB Recruitment: 706 posts of fire operator notified, 10th pass can apply

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released a short notification for recruitment to 706 post of fire operator. Only male candidates can apply for these posts. 10th pass candidates can apply for the posts. Check important dates, syllabus and pay scale here.

education Updated: Sep 27, 2019 12:02 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DSSSB Recruitment: 706 fire operators required in New Delhi
DSSSB Recruitment: 706 fire operators required in New Delhi(HT file)
         

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released a short notification for recruitment to 706 post of fire operator. According to the notification, only male candidates can apply for these posts. 10th pass candidates can apply for the posts.

The online application process will begin from October 7, 2019 and the last date to apply is November 6, 2019.

Candidates who have passed class 10th (matriculation) and have a driving license can apply. He should also qualify physical endurance test, driving test and written test as prescribed by the Chief Fire Officer.

Desirable: Technical qualification in profession and Swimming/diving

Pay Scale: Rs. 5200-20200 + Grade Pay 2000 – Group C

Physical standards---

Minimum Height: 165 cms (relaxable of 5 cms for hilly area people)

Minimum Weight: 50 kgs.

Chest (normal): 81 cms.

Chest (expanded): 86.5 cms.

Eye Sight: 6/6

MODE OF SELECTION: The selection shall be made through One Tier (G) examination scheme and Physical Endurance Test as prescribed by the Chief Fire Officer.

The Examination questions will be bilingual (Hindi & English) except for the Language papers which would be in the language concerned only.

SYLLABUS: 1. General Awareness. 2. General Intelligence & Reasoning ability. 3. Arithmetical & Numerical Ability. 4. Test of Hindi Language & Comprehension. 5. Test of English Language & Comprehension. (40 Marks each)

Negative Marking will be applicable and deduction of 0.25 marks will be made for each wrong answer.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 12:02 IST

