DU 8th cut-off list released, reserved seats still lying vacant

Aug 27, 2019

One month into the academic session, colleges across the Delhi University (DU) are still struggling to fill the reserved category seats. While the overall admissions in the university crossed the available number of seats, 63.9% seats reserved for the economically weaker section (EWS) and 52.2% seats for Scheduled Tribes (ST) are still lying vacant.

Besides, 20% seats reserved for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and 16% seats for Scheduled Castes (SCs) are yet to be filled.

In several colleges— including Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Kirori Mal College, Aryabhatta College, Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, Aditi Mahavidlyaya, Bharti College, College of Vocational Studies and Daulat Ram College seats— general category seats are also available for some courses.

The situation has prompted the university to release the 8th cut-off on Monday.

Seats are still available in popular course BA (Hons) in Economics at SRCC at 98.6% and Hindu College at 97.62%. Similarly, seats for BA (Hons) English are available in Gargi College at 95%, Kirori Mal College at 95.75% and Ramjas College at 95.25%.

Seats are also vacant in various Science courses in several colleges including Hindu College, Miranda House, Kalindi College and Dyal Singh College.

According to the data shared by the university admissions team, as many as 67,799 students have already been admitted against the available 62,000 seats in DU’s 63 colleges. According to the Indian reservation policy, 50% of the total seats are reserved for OBCs (27%), SCs (15%) and STs (7.5%) in government educational institutions and government jobs. Besides, the Centre has also introduced a 10% EWS quota as well this year.

In education institutions, the number of reserved seats depends on the number of admissions under the general category. This means that the number of reserved seats in the university also increased with the additional admissions in DU.

According to the official data, now 6,779 EWS seats are available, of which only 2447 have been filled. Similarly, of the available 5,084 ST seats, only 2,426 seats have been filled and 8,533 SC seats have been filled against the 10,169 seats available. As many as 14,623, of the 18,305 seats available, for OBC candidates, are filled.

Sunil Singh, admission convener at Kirori Mal College said, “We still have vacant seats under different categories, including the general category, for English (Hons), Economics (Hons) and BSc in Chemistry. We also have seats in EWS category in some courses.”

Officials at Aryabhatta College said that they have seats in general as well as the reserved categories for BCom (Hons), BCom (programme) and BSc (Hons) in Computer Science. Vipin Aggarwal, principal at Sri Aurobindo (morning) college said, “There are so many cancellations across the categories due to which seats are falling vacant after every cut-off list is issued.”

Hansraj Suman, chairperson of the DU’ SC, ST and OBC teachers’ association, said that colleges not reducing the cut-offs for the reserved categories is leading to the vacant seats. “There is a marginal difference between the general category students and the EWS category. The cut-offs for even the SC, ST and OBC categories are also very high even after eight cut-off lists are issued.”

