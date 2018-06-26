DU admissions 2018: After second cutoff, rush to shift colleges

As admissions under the second cutoff list started on Monday, students also began the process of shifting colleges to go for a preferred course or institute as the cutoff has reduced in many colleges under the second list.

The second list has come as a relief as cutoffs have dropped by up to 5 percentage points. For courses such as B.Com (Hons), Economics (Hons) and English (Hons), the drop ranged between 0.25 and 2.5 percentage points but for courses such as BA Programme and Psychology (hons), the drop ranged from 0.25 to 5 percentage points.

As of Monday evening, the university had completed 17,000 admissions and approved 5,000. “In total, there have been 2,300 cancellations today. Students do move to other colleges in subsequent lists,” said MK Pandit, chairperson of university admission committee.

College principals said that under the first list, students secure admission in a DU college and migration within colleges start happening in the second and subsequent lists.

At Keshav Mahavidyalaya, around 40 admissions and 24 cancellations were done. “Under the first list, students secure admission in a college then under the second list they go for courses and colleges of their preference. This will happen in subsequent lists as well,” Madhu Purthi, the college principal said.

At Kirori Mal College, 73 admissions were cancelled on Monday while 77 new admissions were done. There were 22 cancellations in B.Com (Hons) and seven in Economics (Hons).

At Gargi, which had recorded the third highest number of admissions in the first list, the effective admissions on Monday was zero, as 150 students got admitted and 150 withdrew, the principal said. Under the first list, the college admitted 769 students.

“We are like a hollow pot. You keep on pouring and it keeps coming out from the bottom... Many students have withdrawn from BCom and shifted to BCom (hons). Other have withdrawn from English (Hons) and shifted to Psychology (Hons), either within our own college or another college,” said Promila Kumar, the principal.

Lady Shri Ram College principal Suman Sharma said most of their courses are closed for admissions but they had a few cancellations in various courses.

Manoj Sinha, principal of Ramjas College, said 90 to 100 students cancelled admissions. Officials said there were 16 cancellations in B.Com (Hons), 12 in B.Com Programme, 16 in BA Programme and nine in Mathematics (Hons).

The college completed 1,050 admissions in total but under the second list, only 150 admissions happened on Monday.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, which recorded the fifth highest number of admissions under the first list, saw “more cancellations than admissions” on the first day under the second list, principal PK Khurana said.

“We did 140 admissions and 120 cancellations. So effectively, the increase in admissions is about 20. We expect a good amount of rush for admissions tomorrow, as students who may have withdrawn from other colleges may come here,” said Khurana.

At Hans Raj college, some Delhi students had to go back because the college insisted on them submitting a migration and transfer certificate. As per university rules, students from Delhi don’t have to submit these certificates. “I will check with the admission team tomorrow. If university rules say, that then we will approve admissions without these certificates,” said a member of the admission committee.