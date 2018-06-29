DU admissions 2018: Delhi University’s add-on courses offer decent options

Delhi University students can supplement their studies by joining add-on courses. Most colleges offer add-on courses in foreign languages, media and communications and photography.

Institute of Home Economics (IHE) introduced new courses this year – Radio Production & Radio Jockey(under department of communication and journalism), Computer-aided Design, and Certificate course on Organisation and Management of Early Learning Centres.

“Earlier we only had Radio Jockey, which was very successful. Now we redesigned it by making it more hands-on productionbased,” said Yuki Azad, assistant professor of Communication & Extension at IHE.

Many other colleges offer short-term courses that enable the students to develop a broad perspective in several fields. Most courses have around 30-50 seats, and classes begin from the first or second week of August.

“These courses add value to students’ performance,” said Manoj Khanna, principal of Ramjas College.

Other courses are advertising and marketing communication, mass communication, photography, biotechnology, and banking and financial services. Hans Raj and Jesus and Mary College also offer acting classes.

Some colleges specialise in ‘foreign language courses’.

Daulat Ram College offers certificate/diploma/ advanced diploma courses in French, German, Spanish, Italian, Chinese, Japanese and Korean languages.

Miranda House, Hindu, Sri Venkateswara, Ramjas and LSR also offer certificate courses in foreign languages.

St. Stephen’s college also offers part-time certificate courses in Persian, Arabic, and Urdu, for which the application process ends on June 30.