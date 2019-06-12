DU Admissions 2019: 55% DU applicants from outside Delhi. UP, Haryana, Bihar among top 10 states

With three days left for the registration process to come to a close, data provided by Delhi University suggest that the highest number of applicant(till Tuesday) were from Delhi. Repeating last year’s trend, the second and third highest number of applications were received from neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Of the 1,82,891 applicants who had made their payments till Tuesday afternoon, 82,772 (45%)were from Delhi. According to the data, while 32,985 (18%) candidates had applied from Uttar Pradesh, 24,697 (13%) students had applied from Haryana.

The other states to feature in the top ten include Bihar (8,614), Rajasthan (6,786), Uttarakhand (3,831), Madhya Pradesh (3,304), Jharkhand (2,536), West Bengal (2,258), and Kerala (2,009).

“The reason why the university receives so many applications from across the country is that students consider Delhi to be a good place to study and see better opportunities here,” a senior DU official said. Talking about the top three states, the official added that the numbers were reflective of how candidates in National Capital Region aspire to study in the varsity.

The sentiment was echoed among several students who had come for the Open Day sessions to get more information on the admissions process. “I want to pursue economics (Hons) in Delhi University because there is a lot of scope in the capital,” said Kanpur-resident Rohini Jha(18) who was attended the second open day session held inside the conference centre in north campus.

Experts also noted that since a majority of schools in Delhi, public and private, are affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the number of applicants from Delhi were bound to be high.

Talking about this year’s trend, another DU official from the admissions committee said, “Generally, these are the states from where more number of students come into the university. However, we should wait for final registration numbers since some state boards results might not have been declared yet.” The official added that number of applications received from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh may also go up in the next few days.

The high influx of students from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana can also be gauged from the fact that the university has, in the past, approached both state governments to help with the construction of hostels. DU Students’ Union president Shakti Singh on Monday had also met Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Yogi Adityanath to discuss the shortage of hostels. Singh said he was assured that the UP government would provide the required assistance.

Following government orders, the university facilitated a 10% increase in seats this year to accommodate economically weaker section (EWS) candidates, adding approximately 6,000 seats to the existing 56,000.

The university kicked off its online registration for admission in its 65 colleges offering undergraduate courses on May 30. The registrations will continue till June 14 and the first cutoff list is slated to be announced by the colleges tentatively on June 20.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 07:54 IST