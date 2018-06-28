DU admissions: Half the seats filled, third list for popular courses unlikely

As almost half the seats at Delhi University are already filled, many sought-after north and south campus colleges may not issue a third cutoff list for popular courses. And even where seats are available, the cutoff is not expected to drop by more than 0.5 percentage points for general category students.

Wednesday was the last day of admissions under the second cutoff list, and around 26,300 students had been admitted to the 56,000-odd seats in DU colleges by 7 pm, said MK Pandit, chairperson of the DU admissions committee. The number may increase further, as applicants have until Thursday noon to pay admission fees.

Ramjas College, Hindu College, Daulat Ram College, Gargi College and Shyama Prasad Mukherji College saw the highest admissions, according to the data shared by Pandit. Many of these colleges have filled a significant number of seats, and are not expected to release a third list for sought-after courses.

At Ramjas, the principal said they had approved admissions for around 1,300 of their 1,400 seats and courses such as Chemistry (Hons), Physics (Hons) and Political Science (Hons) “may be closed” under the third list.

They had already closed admissions to four courses under the second list, and despite the highest number of withdrawals this admission cycle, these courses are not going to be reopened, said Manoj Khanna, principal.

Daulat Ram, which had closed admissions to five of the 18 courses they offer, is expected to close more under the third list. But as they have seen the fourth highest number of withdrawals, they are expected to reopen admissions to History (Hons).

“Of the courses that were closed in the second list, we will reopen only History (Hons) in the third list. We will be closing admissions Economics (Hons), Sanskrit (Hons), BCom, BCom (Hons), Botany (Hons), and Mathematics (Hons) in third list... For general category students, the cutoff won’t drop by more than 1 or 2 marks (0.25 to 0.5 percentage points) for the courses that will remain open,” said Savita Roy, the principal.

Gargi had closed admissions to six of the 19 courses they offer under the second list, and of these only Political Science (Hons) is expected to be reopened in the third list, according to the principal, despite them having recorded the third highest number of withdrawals.

“We have approved admissions to over 1,000 seats (of the approximately 1,200 they offer). Admissions are expected to be closed for Hindi (Hons), Sanskrit (Hons), Botany (Hons), Microbiology (Hons), and Life Sciences (Hons). We do have one or two seats left in popular courses like English (Hons), but the cutoff for all open courses, will not drop by more than 0.5 percentage points,” said Promila Kumar, the principal of Gargi.

Even off-campus colleges like Shaheed Bhagat Singh, which saw the second highest number of withdrawals, are not expected to reopen many of their courses that were closed for admissions under the second list, and is expected to close BCom (Hons) as well under the third list.

“BCom will reopen for admissions; the rest if at all we open, it will only be for reserved category students... Though we have had withdrawals, like in Mathematics (Hons), the course will remain closed, as we had over-admissions in the first list,” said PK Khurana, the principal of Shaheed Bhagat Singh College.