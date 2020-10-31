e-paper
Home / Education / DU fourth cut-off list announced; 64% seats already filled

DU fourth cut-off list announced; 64% seats already filled

DU Admissions 2020: The Delhi University on Saturday announced the fourth cut-off list with over 64 per cent seats already filled so far.

education Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 21:47 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
The Delhi University on Saturday announced the fourth cut-off list with over 64 per cent seats already filled so far. “The admission under the fourth cut-off list will begin from November 2,” a senior official said.

So far, a total of 45,542 out of 70,000 seats have been filled, according to varsity officials.

“Over 55,000 seats were filled earlier, however, after cancellations and withdrawals, the final number is 45,542,” the official said. As per the fourth cut-off list announced on Saturday, many courses were closed for different categories while there was a dip of one to two per cent in certain courses.

This year, the admission process is completely being held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

