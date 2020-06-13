DU open book exam: Admit card for PG students released, here’s direct link to download

education

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 11:08 IST

Delhi University has released the admit card for its online open book examination for post graduate courses. Students can download their admit card from the official website of DU at du.ac.in. The link to download DU PG admit card can be found below.

PG students (except LLB, LLM and SOL course) can download their admit cards by clicking here.Candidates will have to enter their ‘Admit Card Key’ at the space provided. The key shall be provided by the examination branch of the university through SMS and Email.

DU will conduct the PG examinations in the month of July. The exam is commencing from July 1. The datesheets for each exam can be downloaded from the official website of DU or alternatively click here to download the DU PG exam datesheets.

DU has already cancelled the first and second year exams for undergraduate programmes in view of Covid-19 pandemic. Students of the intermediate semester, term or year, will be graded on the basis of internal assessment marks and marks obtained in previous semester exams. Both of which hold a composite 50% marks.

In a notification issued on Thursday, dean examination Vinay Gupta said, students enrolled under the persons with disability category will be given five hours to complete their exam instead of three, proscribed for others. He directed colleges, faculties and departments to help students in arranging scribes. “For this, students are advised to send their requests related to the (scribe) requirement to the college,” the notification read.