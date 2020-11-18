e-paper
DU PG first merit list released at du.ac.in, here’s direct link to download

The Delhi University on Wednesday released the first postgraduate admission merit list on its official website. Candidates can check the DU PG merit list by visiting the official website at du.ac.in.

education Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 17:27 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Delhi University on Wednesday released the first postgraduate admission merit list on its official website. Candidates can check the DU PG merit list by visiting the official website at du.ac.in. National Testing Agency had conducted the DU PG entrance exam. The university has released the merit list separately for different programmes.

DU PG Merit List 2020: Direct Link

DU PG Admission 2020 Merit List: How to check

Visit the official website, du.ac.in

Click on ‘First Admission List 2020 - Post Graduation’ link

Click on your PG course link

A PDF file will open

Find your name in the merit list

Delhi University will start the online registration process for admission to various post-graduate courses on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. DU will hold the PG admission 2020 for 54 postgraduate courses. Applicants whose final year results have been declared by the University must update their marks on their dashboard. Applicants whose final year result of the qualifying examination has not been declared yet should wait to update their marks

