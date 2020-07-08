DU postpones OBE for final year UG, PG students scheduled from July 10

education

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 18:35 IST

The Delhi University on Wednesday postponed Open Book Examinations (OBE) for final year undergraduate and postgraduate students of all streams, including SOL and NCWEB scheduled to begin on July 10. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the varsity’s official website.

A fresh notification for the examination along with the revised date sheet and other information will be provided on the official website of the University in due course of time.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi University informed the Delhi High Court that this year the varsity will postpone its Open Book Examinations (OBE) for final-year undergraduate courses scheduled to begin on July 10. The counsel appearing for Delhi University told a single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh that he has received a verbal communication that DU will postpone its OBE examination and written instructions are expected by today.