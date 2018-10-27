DU principal sent on long leave, office sealed

The governing body of Delhi University’s Dyal Singh College on Friday sealed the office of its morning shift principal IS Bakshi. The move comes a month after the governing body had sent the principal on ‘long leave’ alleging ’financial and administrative irregularities’ against him.

The governing body also restricted Bakshi’s entry on the college premises. “...IS Bakshi, principal (on leave), Dyal Singh College, has been restricted with immediate effect from entering into the college premises till further orders,” governing body chairperson Amitabh Sinha said.

The principal was sent on ‘long leave’ on September 25 over alleged corruption charges. “He has been coming to college despite a pending inquiry against him. We sent him on leave to conduct a fair and transparent probe. Sending someone on leave is not a punishment,” Sinha said.

Bakshi, however, said he has been ‘targeted’ for dissenting many decisions taken by the governing body chairperson. “The governing body has been interfering in many academic activities ever since this chairperson has taken the charge. He has been taking many bizarre decisions such as changing the name of Dyal Singh evening college as ‘Vande Mataram ,” he said.

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 16:42 IST