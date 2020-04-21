e-paper
DU provides portal to fill online exam form for May-June 2020 session, check details

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure and a notice regarding this has been uploaded on the university’s official website`.

education Updated: Apr 21, 2020 17:03 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DU provides portal to fill online exam form for May-June 2020 session.
DU provides portal to fill online exam form for May-June 2020 session. (Screengrab)
         

In view of the coronavirus lockdown, Delhi University (DU) has provided the facility of filling up of online examination forms for the session May-June 2020. Keeping the end semester exams in mind, the examination branch of the University has created a student portal so that all regular and ex-students can fill their tentative examination form, for both UG and PG courses, through this portal from their home.

Students who have already submitted forms physically in the colleges are also required to fill the online forms. However, if they have already paid the fees, they do not need to pay again. Those who have not paid the examination fees can do so on the college portal online or physically at the college after lockdown is lifted.

The forms filled by the students have to be checked and verified by the college and forwarded to the examination branch to release admit cards.

The Delhi University has issued a notification regarding the filling of the online examination form. According to the notification, the last day to fill the examination form is May 15.

Here’s the direct link to fill the exam form.

