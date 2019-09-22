DU recruitment 2019 for principal, here’s how to apply and other details

education

Delhi University has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Principal in Gargi College. Interested and eligible candidates for the post can apply online at the official website of DU on or before October 19, 2019.

Educational Qualifications:

Candidates must have the following qualifications:

1.PhD degree

2.Professor/Associate Professor with a total service/ experience of at least fifteen years of teaching/research in universities, colleges and other institutions of higher education.

3.Candidates must have a minimum of 10 research publications in peer-reviewed or UGC -listed journals.

4.A minimum of 110 Research Score as per Annexure V.

Application fee:

•Fee: Rs 2000

•Application fee once paid will not be refunded in any circumstances.

•Candidates aspired to take the job can apply for the post through the online portal till October 17, 2019.

How to apply:

Aspirants can apply online at the official website of Delhi University on or before October 19, 2019. However, the link for online registration is not activated yet.

