Home / Education / DU recruitment 2020: LSR to fill 78 Assistant Professor vacancies, apply now

DU recruitment 2020: LSR to fill 78 Assistant Professor vacancies, apply now

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 78 vacancies of Assistant Professors in various departments. Check details here...

Jan 08, 2020
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DU recruitment 2020.
Lady Shri Ram College has invited online applications for the recruitment of Assistant professors in various departments on its official website. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at lsr.edu.in on or before February 3, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 78 vacancies of Assistant Professors in various departments. Out of which, 4 vacancies are for commerce, 1 for computer applications, 11 for economics, 5 for elementary education, 5 for English and Journalism, 4 for Hindi, 6 for history, 7 for math, 5 for philosophy, 13 for political science, 1 for psychology, 4 for Sanskrit, 6 for sociology, 4 for Statistics, and 2 for EVS.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general, OBC and EWS category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 500. No application fee will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category and Women applicants.

However, it must be noted that fees once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.

Eligibility criteria:

1.A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant /allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

2.Candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR.

OR

3.The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign University/Institution with a ranking among top 500 in the world University ranking (at any time) by anyone of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) The Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) The Academic Ranking Of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: 

