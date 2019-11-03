e-paper
DU’s Campus Development Committee, IoE team to be part of convocation procession

The procession comprises deans of departments, vive chancellor, chief guest and other guests of honour, but this is for the first time that the two teams have been extended the invitation.

education Updated: Nov 03, 2019 09:28 IST
Press Trust of India
The varsity will host its 96th convocation on Monday in which HRD Minister will be the chief guest. (Representational image)
The newly-formed Campus Development Committee and the Institution of Eminence team of the Delhi University will be part of a convocation procession that will be attended by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Monday.

The procession comprises deans of departments, vive chancellor, chief guest and other guests of honour, but this is for the first time that the two teams have been extended the invitation. The varsity will host its 96th convocation on Monday in which ‘Nishank’ will be the chief guest.  The Campus Development Committee was constituted recently to look into issues related to the university’s security.  Professor Rasal Singh, the media coordinator of the Committee, said, “I appreciate this gesture of DU. It signifies the importance of the work of the Committee and the task force.” The HRD Ministry awarded the IoE tag to DU in September.

