DU cut offs 2018: DU releases second cut off list, here’s how to check and highlights

The Delhi University on Sunday announced the second cut-off list for merit-based undergraduate courses. Students can take admission until June 27 on the basis of the second cut-off list. The first cut-off list was announced on June 18.

DU Second cut offs: Here’s how to check and highlights

8.50pm: DU second cut off list released.

Here is the direct link to check arts and commerce second cut off list

Here is the direct link to check science second cut off list

June 24: Kirori Mal College releases second cut-off list. Click here to see the list.

Note: All applicants who are eligible may contact the concerned admission-in-charge on June 25, 26 and 27 between 9.30 am and 1.30 pm along with their original documents and photostat copies etc, failing which their eligibility for admission will stand automatically cancelled, and they will not be considered for admission after June 27 .

SRCC second cut offs for BCom (H) and BA (H) Economics (SRCC)

June 23: SRCC releases notice giving cut-off percentage for admission to BCom (H) and BA (H) Economics 1st year on the basis of average percentage in four best subjects as per criteria laid down by DU. Click here to see the notice.

June 23: SRCC: General category students need 97.375% for admissions in BCom (H) and 98.25 % for BA (H) Economics

*Most on-campus and off-campus colleges said the cutoff would dip marginally in the second cut-off list for popular courses such as B.Com (Hons) and Economics (Hons) but other subjects can see bigger dips.

*University officials said after the first cut-offs the maximum admissions were in the BA Programme – 1,889 against 10,172 seats. Similarly, there were 1,602 admissions in B.Com (Hons) against the total 6,483 seats.

*Top institutes such as Hindu College admitted 946 students, Ramjas admitted 810, Gargi College for Women took in 769 and Miranda House 630 students, an official said.

*Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) will bring out a second cutoff list for both the subjects it offers but the dip won’t be more than 0.25 percentage points, principal Simrit Kaur said. Under the first list, the cutoff for B.Com (Hons) was 97.75% and for Economics (Hons) it was 98.50%. “For B.Com (Hons), the second cutoff is likely to be 97.3% but we haven’t taken a call on Economic (Hons),” Kaur said.

*Hans Raj College will release a second cutoff list for all subjects. “Popular courses will drop it by 0.25 percentage points for general candidates. The rest is likely to go down by 1 percentage points,” officiating principal Rama said.

*Keshav Mahavidyalaya’s principal Madhu Purthi said the cutoff for B.Com (Hons) may go down by 0.50 percentage points.

* At Swami Shraddhanand College, there may be a dip of up to 2 percentage points for popular subjects such as BA Programme, B.Com (Hons) and B.Com Programme. The cutoff under the first list for these subjects was 86%, 93% and 90%, principal PV Khatri said.

* Kalindi College for Women said there could be dip by up to 3 percentage points in various subjects. “For some courses, the decrease could be 3 percentage points.

* At Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening), B.Com (Hons) will be closed for the second list but other courses will have a dip of up to 2 percentage points, principal PK Khurana said.

(With inputs from Heena Kausar)