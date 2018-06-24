DU second cut off list for UG admissions 2018 tonight, here’s what to expect

The Delhi University is expected to announce the second cut-off list for merit-based admissions in undergraduate courses on Sunday. Students can take admissions until June 27 under the second cut-off list.

The second cut-off list is expected to see a dip ranging from 0.25 to 3 percentage points as over 25% of the total seats have been filled in various Delhi University colleges after the first cutoff list.

Most on-campus and off-campus colleges said the cutoff would dip marginally for popular courses such as B.Com (Hons) and Economics (Hons) but other subjects can see bigger dips.

University officials said the maximum admissions were in the BA Programme – 1,889 against 10,172 seats. Similarly, there were 1,602 admissions in B.Com (Hons) against the total 6,483 seats.

Top institutes such as Hindu College admitted 946 students, Ramjas admitted 810, Gargi College for Women took in 769 and Miranda House 630 students, an official said.

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) will bring out a second cutoff list for both the subjects it offers but the dip won’t be more than 0.25 percentage points, principal Simrit Kaur said. Under the first list, the cutoff for B.Com (Hons) was 97.75% and for Economics (Hons) it was 98.50%.

“For B.Com (Hons), the second cutoff is likely to be 97.3% but we haven’t taken a call on Economic (Hons),” Kaur said.

Hans Raj College will release a second cutoff list for all subjects. “Popular courses will drop it by 0.25 percentage points for general candidates. The rest is likely to go down by 1 percentage points,” officiating principal Rama said.

Keshav Mahavidyalaya’s principal Madhu Purthi said the cutoff for B.Com (Hons) may go down by 0.50 percentage points.

At Swami Shraddhanand College, there may be a dip of up to 2 percentage points for popular subjects such as BA Programme, B.Com (Hons) and B.Com Programme. The cutoff under the first list for these subjects was 86%, 93% and 90%, principal PV Khatri said.

Kalindi College for Women said there could be dip by up to 3 percentage points in various subjects. “For some courses, the decrease could be 3 percentage points.

At Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening), B.Com (Hons) will be closed for the second list but other courses will have a dip of up to 2 percentage points, principal PK Khurana said.

“In total, we admitted around 15,000 students till Friday. We had given admission to 2,201 students in the first list last year. This year, most colleges released realistic cutoffs due to which so many admissions were processed,” said MK Pandit, chairman of the university admission committee.

This year, the university will only release five cutoff lists and if there are seats left it will conduct a centralised counselling to fill the seats in colleges. The first cut-off list was announced on June 18 and the third cut-off list is scheduled to be released on June 30.

Last year, the university had announced 11 cutoff lists.