DU SOL B Com, BA annual mode exams postponed

education

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 17:45 IST

Delhi University School of Open Learning (SOL) has postponed the examinations of B. Com and BA annual mode programmes in view of coronavirus outbreak. The BCom annual mode exam was scheduled to be held from April 4 while the BA annual mode exam was scheduled from April 5.

The revised datesheet for both the examinations will be notified in the due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of DUSOL for regular updates.

An official notice uploaded on the official website of DUSOL reads, “ In accordance with the office order No. F.No. Estab.II(i)/330/COVID-19/M/2020 dated 19.03.2020, the Examination of B .Com. (Annual Mode) scheduled to be held from 4th April, 2020 and B.A. (Prog.) (Annual Mode) scheduled to be held from 5th April, 2020 stands withdrawn. The date-sheet for both the above Examination will be notified later. All concerned are requested to please stay connected through website for latest updates.”