DU SOL BA, BCom results for June 2019 exam declared at sol.du.ac.in, website crashes

The semester exams for courses under CBCS semester system, namely BA, BCom, BA (hons) and BCom (hons) that were conducted in the month of May and June can check their results online using their roll number and login credentials.

education Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:57 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DU SOL UG results out
DU SOL UG results out(Saumya Khandelwal/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi University has declared the results of school of open learning (SOL) BA, BCom programme exams. Candidates can check their results on the official website at sol.du.ac.in.

The semester exams for courses under CBCS semester system, namely BA, BCom, BA (hons) and BCom (hons) were conducted in the month of May and June. Students can check their results online using their roll number and login credentials.

Currently, the link to download the result is not opening. This may have happened due to heavy server overload. But candidates are advised to keep refreshing the page at some interval.

Hindustantimes

How to check DU SOL UG results 2019:

Visit the official website of DU SOL at sol.du.ac.in

On the hompeage, click on the link given under CBCS semester system

Click on the link that reads -- Marksheet/Results (B.A., B.Com., B.A.(Hons) B.Com.(H))

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your result will be displayed on screen.

Download and take its print out.

Here’s the direct link to download DU SOL UG Results 2019

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 16:59 IST

