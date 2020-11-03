e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / DU SOL Results 2020 declared for CBCS BA, BCom 2nd semester exams, here’s direct link

DU SOL Results 2020 declared for CBCS BA, BCom 2nd semester exams, here’s direct link

The School of Open Learning, University of Delhi has declared the DU SOL 2020 result for BA (Honours) in English, Political Science, BCom (honours), BA and BCom (CBCS) exams for second semester students.

education Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 18:11 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DU SOL Result declared
DU SOL Result declared(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

The School of Open Learning, University of Delhi has declared the DU SOL 2020 result for BA (Honours) in English, Political Science, BCom (honours), BA and BCom (CBCS) exams for second semester students. The students of second semester who have taken the examination can check the merit list by visiting the official website at sol.du.ac.in. The result has been prepared based on the assignments submitted by the students.

DU SOL Result 2020 Direct Link

How To Check DU SOL Result 2020:

Visit the official website at sol.du.ac.in.

Click on the result link given on the notification section

The result page will open

Select your course

A PDF file will open

Download the PDF file and check your result using your name or roll number

top news
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
‘Won’t have any impact’: Nitish after onions thrown at poll rally
‘Won’t have any impact’: Nitish after onions thrown at poll rally
SRH vs MI Live Score: SRH elect to bowl; Rohit Sharma returns for MI
SRH vs MI Live Score: SRH elect to bowl; Rohit Sharma returns for MI
‘India’s growth story intact despite Covid-19’: Govt
‘India’s growth story intact despite Covid-19’: Govt
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
US election live: Anxious Americans vote with faces masked
US election live: Anxious Americans vote with faces masked
Bankrupt Jet Airways is world’s best-performing airline stock
Bankrupt Jet Airways is world’s best-performing airline stock
MP bypolls explained: What’s at stake for Shivraj Chouhan & Kamal Nath
MP bypolls explained: What’s at stake for Shivraj Chouhan & Kamal Nath
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In