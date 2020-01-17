e-paper
Friday, Jan 17, 2020
DU teachers resume classes but boycott exam paper evaluation

Keeping in mind students' interest, the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) held a general body meeting was held in which it decided "to modify the present form of agitation".

Jan 17, 2020
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
A day after the HRD Ministry appealed to Delhi University teachers to end their stir, the DUTA said it will resume classes but continue to boycott evaluation of the semester-end examination papers.

Keeping in mind students’ interest, the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) held a general body meeting was held in which it decided “to modify the present form of agitation”.

Teachers will resume work but will continue to boycott evaluation and screening, it said.

The day-and-night dharna outside the VC office will continue to mark protest against unresolved issues of one-time regulation for absorption, promotion, pension, recovery and other issues, the teachers’ association said.

“The DUTA will take forward its struggle for one-time regulation for absorption as by immediately reaching out to the Members of Parliament,” it said.

“The DUTA will write again to the visitor and the prime minister on the matter and will seek appointment,” the association added.

The teachers’ body said it will organise a massive long march to Parliament during the forthcoming Budget Session and will reach out to leaders of political parties for their support.

“The DUTA will ensure that the matter is raised in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, it said.

The teachers’ body also demanded the removal of university Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi.

While the HRD Ministry in December had announced that in a one time relief the ad-hocs will be able to appear for interviews for permanent positions, it told the vice chancellor on Wednesday that those ad-hocs recruited permanently should be given benefits of their previous service by counting the years as ad-hoc in their total service.

“The university has confirmed the move to us and will now issue notification in this regard. With this two major demands of the teachers have been met,” a senior ministry official said.

