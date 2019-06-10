DU to add maps for NCWEB centres on online portal

Delhi University’s admission portal may soon have maps showing centres for Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB), officials said on Saturday, during a special Open Day session held for female students.

The maps will ensure that the admission process becomes easier for those seeking admission to NCWEB, which currently has over 24,000 students studying BA, BCom and MA programme at its 26 centres. Since its classes are held on Sundays, the women’s education board allows students to pursue a degree who cannot join regular college for various reasons.

“Many times students from diverse backgrounds opt for these courses. Most of them are just out of school and they aren’t aware where the centres are located or how far they are from their house. The maps will help them in deciding on centres closest to the place of their residence,” said Aarti Saxena, advisor at NCWEB.

The open day session was held to apprise female students seeking admission in DU about the different colleges of the varsity and courses offered. The varsity has around 22 women-only colleges and female students registering this year will automatically be registered for NCWEB as well. The admissions for NCWEB are likely to begin after the fourth cutoff. “This is done to ensure hassle-free admission since by the fourth cutoff, students would have already taken admissions in most colleges,” Saxena said.

Concerns of placement options after pursuing a degree from NCWEB were also raised by some students. “Our students have received employment opportunities. This time around, under the United Nations Development Programme, we have reached out to over 2,500 students conducting sessions on internships and other such factors. An employment fair is also slated for June,” Saxena told HT.

Teachers at the Open Day also said that lack of attendance among female students was a common problem, since colleges are sometimes situated at a distance from their homes. “We will encourage students to check the location of the college they are applying for and take admission accordingly because there will be no concession on attendance matters,” said Pratyush Vatsala, principal of Lakshmibai college.

Along with Saxena and Vatsala, Saturday’s session was attended by Dean of Students’ Welfare Rajeev Gupta; Payal Mago, principal of Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women; and deputy dean of Students’ Welfare Hena Singh. The officials also clarified doubts over hostel facilities offered by colleges, certificates required for admissions and cutoff combinations, among other things.

