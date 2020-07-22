e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / DUET 2020 Date: NTA to conduct Delhi University Entrance Test likely from Sept 6-11

DUET 2020 Date: NTA to conduct Delhi University Entrance Test likely from Sept 6-11

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to conduct Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 from September 6 to September 11, 2020.

education Updated: Jul 22, 2020 10:29 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
(Praful Gangurde)
         

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to conduct Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 from September 6 to September 11, 2020.

“All aspirant desirous of seeking admission to UG, PG, M.Phil and Ph.D programmes of the University of Delhi through entrance test are hereby informed that NTA is likely to conduct the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 from September 6, 2020, to Sept 11, 2020. The detailed schedule will follow,” the Delhi University said in a statement.

Applicants have been advised to carefully go through the respective bulletin of information uploaded on the website of the university’s site to check the eligibility and the courses for which the entrance test shall be conducted. “Students are also advised to carefully go through the information of the entrance test that has also been posted on the website,” the varsity said.

The applicants can choose the relevant courses while filling up their registration form and once submitted, following information related to entrance tests -- courses selected for entrance test and entrance test centre preferences -- cannot be changed, it added.

tags
top news
Rajasthan Speaker to challenge high court breather to Pilot camp in SC
Rajasthan Speaker to challenge high court breather to Pilot camp in SC
India’s Covid-19 tally at 1,192,915, death toll over 28,700
India’s Covid-19 tally at 1,192,915, death toll over 28,700
Journalist Vikram Joshi’s family will get Rs10 lakh ex gratia: Yogi Adityanath
Journalist Vikram Joshi’s family will get Rs10 lakh ex gratia: Yogi Adityanath
‘Has rule of law become law of he who rules?’ Kapil Sibal’s sharp attack at Centre
‘Has rule of law become law of he who rules?’ Kapil Sibal’s sharp attack at Centre
LIVE: 1, 078 new Covid-19 cases take Odisha tally to 19,835
LIVE: 1, 078 new Covid-19 cases take Odisha tally to 19,835
Surrender or meet the same fate: Vikas Dubey’s mother warns another son
Surrender or meet the same fate: Vikas Dubey’s mother warns another son
3 South Indian states among top 5 worst-hit in India: Covid-19 tally 
3 South Indian states among top 5 worst-hit in India: Covid-19 tally 
They allegedly stole 112 cars worth Rs 11 crore, now busted by Lucknow cops
They allegedly stole 112 cars worth Rs 11 crore, now busted by Lucknow cops
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In