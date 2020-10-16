e-paper
Home / Education / DUET answer key 2020 released at nta.ac.in, here’s direct link to raise objections

DUET answer key 2020 released at nta.ac.in, here’s direct link to raise objections

Candidates who have appeared in the DUET 2020 examination can check the provisional answer key online at nta.ac.in.

education Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 19:24 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DUET answer key 2020.
DUET answer key 2020.(Screengrab )
         

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday released the provisional answer key for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the DUET 2020 examination can check the provisional answer key online at nta.ac.in.

“The National Testing Agency has uploaded the Question Papers and Answer Keys for remaining 10 Postgraduate courses (PG) for candidates to challenge,’ reads the official notice.

The agency conducted the DUET 2020 examination from September 6 to 11 in 24 cities, including Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Kolkata, Jaipur, Patna, Chennai, and Mumbai. This year, 150670 candidates appeared in the DUET 2020 examination.

The examination is held for candidates seeking admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate, and MPhil/PhD programmes at Delhi University.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, by providing appropriate representations on or before October 18, 2020, till 5pm.

“For M.Phil/Ph.D courses public notice would be issued subsequently. The candidates are required to pay online a sum of Rs. 200/- (Two Hundred only) as processing fee for each key challenged. (excluding Bank charges) The payment of the processing fee may be made through Debit/Credit Card/ Net Banking. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of processing fee,” further reads the official notice.

Direct link to raise objections against DUET answer key 2020.

