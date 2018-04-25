CBSE class 12 economics retest paper was easy, say Ajmer students

Class 12 students who sat for a re-test of Economics on Wednesday following a leak of the question paper on March 26, were largely happy with their efforts and described the questions as easy and simple.

Nearly 54,506 students appeared in the schools under Ajmer region comprising Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujrat, and Daman and Diu.

The Economics paper is considered to be the most important and one of the toughest subjects for Class 12 Humanities and Commerce stream students.

Students said that while the question paper of March 26 was easy, they and their teachers were apprehensive that Wednesday’s paper would be a tough one.

“For the past several years, Economics has become the bane of the students as most of the students are failing in this subject only,” said Rajiv Kumar who teaches Economics at Ajmer’s Mayo College.

However, their fear disappeared after the exam. “The paper was very simple and straight. It was simpler than the paper held during main exam,” said Kumar. A total 52 students of Mayo College appeared for the exam.

“The paper was very easy and simple I am expecting cent percent marks this time,” said Monish Makheja, a student of Mayo College.

“The paper was very good and I expect over 90% marks,” said Avnish, another student of the school.