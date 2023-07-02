Education Centre of Australia (ECA Group) on Saturday launched OpenLearning Bharat with an aim of empowering students through inclusive and accessible education. Education Centre Australia launches OpenLearning Bharat

The OpenLearning Bharat platform has been "designed to unlock the full potential of every student" using cutting-edge technology and expertise of top educators, ECA said in a press statement.

"The mission is to bring about a revolution in higher education and online learning in India. While online learning has seen a remarkable surge in participation, the cost of accessing quality education continues to be a major obstacle for students from lower and middle-class backgrounds. This event seeks to tackle the critical issue of ensuring sustainable and expanded access to affordable world-class education for students in India," it said.

The platform offers a diverse range of highly sought-after courses, including Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, and more, ECA has informed.

Rupesh Singh, Founder & CEO, Education Centre of Australia (ECA Group), said, "...at Education Centre of Australia (ECA Group), we are excited to be part of this transformative journey. As founder of ECA Group, I firmly believe that access to quality education should not be limited by financial constraints. OpenLearning Bharat, with its in-demand courses in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, and more, aims to bridge the gap and empower students from all backgrounds”.

