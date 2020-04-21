Education during lockdown: Students in remote areas of Uttarakhand to now learn through live classes on Doordarshan

education

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 17:39 IST

With the aim of education not stopping for students even in remote areas with poor internet connectivity, the Uttarakhand education department will now start live classes for Maths, Chemistry, Biology through Doordarshan.

Mukul Sati, additional state project director for Samagra Sikhsha Abhiyan said that the classes will start from this week itself and the study material is being prepared as of now.

“We tied up with Doordarshan to telecast live classes for standard 9, 10 and 12, focusing on subjects like Mathematics, Chemistry, and Biology as the reach is better and we will be able to reach students even in remote areas where there is no internet connectivity. The department will be producing the shows with the help of teachers and make 30-minute videos, which will be telecasted by Doordarshan,” said Sati.

He added that the teachers are preparing videos chapter-wise for every class and subject and these videos will be telecasted during a two-hour slot from 10 am till 12 noon.

“For junior classes, we are giving them tasks and study material to complete at home through social media, but for senior classes, we thought that a more serious approach is needed so that the students do lose practice,” said Sati.

The state education department has already started animated lessons for students through a mobile application named ‘Sampark Didi’, to keep the students engaged in studies in an interesting manner during the lockdown. The application allows students to join in live class sessions with teachers while exchanging interactive information related to their syllabus.

The application has a platform named ‘Sampark Baithak’ which students can use free of cost and access all study material as per the syllabus of the state education department and study in both English and Hindi. Students can also share their opinions and suggestions directly with teachers on the content available on the application or for clearing doubts.

Meanwhile, classes through WhatsApp are also underway for junior grades, where children are being given tasks to do and they can connect with teachers via the social media platform for doubts and concept clearing.

Officials have created different WhatsApp groups and selected teachers for different subjects from across the state and connected them with students where they are being given tasks. Students are also being given online study material by the teachers.

Private schools cannot increase the fee in state in the coming academic session

State education minister Arvind Pandey on Tuesday ordered that private schools in the state cannot increase their school fees in the coming academic session given the lockdown situation.

“It is time that big and private schools come forward and set a good example by not raising fee for the coming academic terms. This is a time of mutual harmony when cooperating with each other in the spirit of community can help us all,” said the minister.