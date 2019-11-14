e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 14, 2019

Education is solution to all problems, says Taapsee Pannu

“I believe education is the solution to all problems and Dr Samanta is doing a stellar job in this field,” Taapsee said.

education Updated: Nov 14, 2019 16:34 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Mumbai
Taapsee Pannu.
Taapsee Pannu.(IANS file)
         

Actress Taapsee Pannu believes that education is the solution to all problems.

She recently shot for a Karamveer episode for the show “Kaun Banega Crorepati 11” where she was accompanied by Achyuta Samanta from Kalarabanka, Odisha.

He had started the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), which provides free accommodation, food, healthcare and education to the tribal children of Odisha. He is also the founder of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIIMS).

“I went to Odisha only once, and that too in his institute for a panel discussion. That time, I had come to know about his body of work and was highly impressed. I believe education is the solution to all problems and Dr Samanta is doing a stellar job in this field,” Taapsee said.

Samanta felt glad to be a part of “KBC” hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan. “This is the second time that I’ve met Mr. Bachchan on the show. Mr. Bachchan was surprised with the good work we have been doing educating more than thirty thousand ‘adivasi’ children as it is one of the most important things for an individual to grow.”

Meanwhile, Taapsee is enjoying the success of her latest film “Saand Ki Aankh”, which is based on the lives of India’s oldest sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar.

tags
top news
Bengal Guv preps for 600 km road trip after Mamata govt declines chopper
Bengal Guv preps for 600 km road trip after Mamata govt declines chopper
Only 2 judges back Sabarimala verdict, other 3 ask larger bench to review
Only 2 judges back Sabarimala verdict, other 3 ask larger bench to review
Amit Shah clobbers Cong over Rafale verdict ‘rebuke’, seeks Rahul Gandhi’s apology
Amit Shah clobbers Cong over Rafale verdict ‘rebuke’, seeks Rahul Gandhi’s apology
Mamata Banerjee weighs in on Prez rule in Maharashtra, jabs Bengal Guv too
Mamata Banerjee weighs in on Prez rule in Maharashtra, jabs Bengal Guv too
‘Amit Shah kept Modi in the dark’: Sanjay Raut on power-sharing pact
‘Amit Shah kept Modi in the dark’: Sanjay Raut on power-sharing pact
Japanese emperor to ‘spend night’ with goddess in last major accession rite
Japanese emperor to ‘spend night’ with goddess in last major accession rite
IPL 2020: From Ashwin to Rahane - Full list of player trades as deadline ends
IPL 2020: From Ashwin to Rahane - Full list of player trades as deadline ends
India slams Pakistan’s ‘juvenile propaganda’ at UNESCO on Ayodhya verdict
India slams Pakistan’s ‘juvenile propaganda’ at UNESCO on Ayodhya verdict
trending topics
Amit ShahSabarimala caseRafale dealAmazon Apple DaysDeepika PadukoneKapil SharmaChildren’s Day 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News