Education minister asks school leaders to make efforts for effective implementation of NEP

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Friday urged school leaders to make rigorous efforts for effective implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP).

education Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 19:29 IST
PTI | Posted by Nilesh Mathur
PTI | Posted by Nilesh Mathur
New Delhi
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Friday urged school leaders to make rigorous efforts for effective implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP).
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Friday urged school leaders to make rigorous efforts for effective implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP).(PTI file)
         

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Friday urged school leaders to make rigorous efforts for effective implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP).

He was addressing the 26th edition of CBSE annual Sahodaya Conference.

“I urge school leaders to make rigorous efforts for the effective implementation of New Education Policy, 2020 which has been prepared taking into consideration the views of largest number of stakeholders for the first time ever,” Pokhriyal said.

“It is the collective responsibility of every citizen towards making India a self-reliant country and evolving into a new India with limitless possibilities. School leaders and teachers should work collaboratively to make it a reality,” he said.

The 26th national Annual Conference of Sahodaya School Complexes organised by CBSE and hosted by the Bangalore Sahodaya Schools Complex Association began on Friday in virtual mode.

The education minister also released CBSE Manuals on Inclusive Education, Joyful Learning and Physical Education for classes 11 and 12 and the Conference Souvenir titled SAMARTHAN which is a compilation of the best teaching practices in the country.

School Education Secretary Anita Karwal addressed the gathering on various aspects of the future of education in the country. She also voiced the need for every teacher to take up the challenges and convert them into opportunities to bring about the realisation of holistic education.

The virtual conference is being attended by more than 4000 person’s from schools across India and overseas.

CBSE Sahodaya School Complexes are a cluster of affiliated neighbourhood schools which voluntarily come together to share best practices and innovative strategies for school education and collaborate for curriculum design, evaluation, pedagogy and regular capacity building of teachers.

At present, there are more than 200 active CBSE Sahodaya School Clusters across the country.

While the main theme of the conference is “building competencies in challenging times”, the sub-themes will focus on technology as the substructure of all blended learning environments, building on students’‘ strengths and synergising weaknesses as opportunities for improvement, authentic and meaningful learning through integration of arts and being mindfully inclusive-a step towards building bridges.

The other sub-themes of the conference include honing appropriate skills that build competencies for future readiness, productive management of mind and heart with the head and research and inquiry as a powerful teacher driven tool to enact change in classrooms.

