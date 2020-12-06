e-paper
Education Minister presents first copy of his inspirational book on Maharishi Arvind to President

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Saturday presented the first copy of his book “Pioneer of Humanity: Maharshi Arvind” to President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

education Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 10:17 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Ramesh Pokhriyal presenting the first copy of his book “Pioneer of Humanity: Maharshi Arvind” to President Ram Nath Kovind.
Ramesh Pokhriyal presenting the first copy of his book “Pioneer of Humanity: Maharshi Arvind” to President Ram Nath Kovind.(ANI )
         

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank presented the first copy of his inspirational book “Pioneer of Humanity: Maharishi Arvind” to President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Nishank said that, “Today, I presented the first copy of my book ‘Pioneer of Humanity: Maharshi Arvind’ to President Ram Nath Kovind. Shri Arvind was a person fully devoted to Indian culture, Indian values, Indian nationalism and Indian philosophy.”

“Through this book, I have wanted to convey his philosophy and thinking in very simple language to the younger generation of the country and the world. I am sure Shri Arvind ji’s ideas will play the role of catalyst to make the country a ‘knowledge-based superpower’,” the Minister tweeted.

The book is in Hindi with the title ‘Manavta ke Praneta Maharishi Arvind’.

