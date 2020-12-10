e-paper
Home / Education / Education minister to talk about upcoming exams in live session today

Education minister to talk about upcoming exams in live session today

Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will hold a live session on Thursday at 10 am to talk about upcoming competitive and board exams.

education Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 09:23 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Education Minister, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’
Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will hold a live session on Thursday at 10 am to talk about upcoming competitive and board examinations. He announced about the event on his official Twitter handle. Students can join the live session and interact with the minister on his Twitter handle @DrRPNishank or his official Facebook page.

Read More: Education minister Webinar on JEE, NEET, CBSE exams 2021 Live Updates

“Dear students, I will be addressing your concerns related to upcoming competitive and board Exams at 10 AM today on my Twitter/FB pages. Looking forward to interacting with you all. #EducationMinisterGoesLive,” he tweeted on Thursday.

 

Ahead of the session, the minister has asked the students to share their concerns with the Education Ministry.

“Dear teachers, parents and students, happy to share that I am going to live on December 10 at 10 am to talk about upcoming competitive/board exams with you. Drop your concerns below using #EducationMinisterGoesLive,” he tweeted.

He also congratulated the teachers and parents to help students adapt the online modes of education in the time of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Respected teachers, parents and students, first of all, I would like to congratulate you all. During these hard times of the COVID-19 pandemic, both the teachers and parents helped the children adopt the new environment of online education,” he tweeted.

