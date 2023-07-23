Home / Education / Employment News / AAI announces 342 Jr Executive, Assistant vacancies, apply from August 5

AAI announces 342 Jr Executive, Assistant vacancies, apply from August 5

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 23, 2023 12:57 PM IST

AAI Recruitment 2023: Airports Authority of India (AAI) has announced 342 vacancies for Junior Assistant and Junior Executive positions.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has announced 342 Junior Assistant and Junior Executive vacancies, application process for which will begin on August 5. Eligible and interested candidates can apply up to September 4 on the recruitment portal at aai.aero.

Vacancy details

Jr. Assistant (Office): 9 vacancies

Sr. Assistant (Accounts): 9 vacancies

Junior Executive (Common Cadre): 237 vacancies

Junior Executive (Finance): 66 vacancies

Junior Executive (Fire Services): 3 vacancies

Junior Executive (Law): 18 vacancies.

Qualification

Jr. Assistant (Office): Graduate

Sr. Assistant (Accounts): Graduate, preferably in B.Com with 2 years’ relevant experience in the field of preparation of financial Statements, taxation (direct & indirect) , audit and other finance and accounts related field experience.

Junior Executive (Common Cadre): Graduate

Junior Executive (Finance): BCom with ICWA/CA/MBA (2 years’ duration) with specialization in Finance.

Junior Executive (Fire Services): Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Tech. in Fire Engg./Mechanical Engg./Automobile Engg.

Junior Executive (Law): Professional degree in Law (3 years’ regular course after graduation or 5 years’ integrated regular course after 10+2) and eligible to get enrolled as an Advocate in Bar Council of India.

Age limit

Junior Assistant: Maximum 30 years

Senior Assistant: Maximum 30 years

Junior Executive: Maximum 27 years

Cut-off date for determining the age limit is September 4. For further details, check the notification.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
