AAI announces 342 Jr Executive, Assistant vacancies, apply from August 5

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has announced 342 Junior Assistant and Junior Executive vacancies, application process for which will begin on August 5. Eligible and interested candidates can apply up to September 4 on the recruitment portal at aai.aero. AAI Recruitment 2023: Apply for 342 Jr Executive, Assistant vacancies

Vacancy details

Jr. Assistant (Office): 9 vacancies

Sr. Assistant (Accounts): 9 vacancies

Junior Executive (Common Cadre): 237 vacancies

Junior Executive (Finance): 66 vacancies

Junior Executive (Fire Services): 3 vacancies

Junior Executive (Law): 18 vacancies.

Qualification

Jr. Assistant (Office): Graduate

Sr. Assistant (Accounts): Graduate, preferably in B.Com with 2 years’ relevant experience in the field of preparation of financial Statements, taxation (direct & indirect) , audit and other finance and accounts related field experience.

Junior Executive (Common Cadre): Graduate

Junior Executive (Finance): BCom with ICWA/CA/MBA (2 years’ duration) with specialization in Finance.

Junior Executive (Fire Services): Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Tech. in Fire Engg./Mechanical Engg./Automobile Engg.

Junior Executive (Law): Professional degree in Law (3 years’ regular course after graduation or 5 years’ integrated regular course after 10+2) and eligible to get enrolled as an Advocate in Bar Council of India.

Age limit

Junior Assistant: Maximum 30 years

Senior Assistant: Maximum 30 years

Junior Executive: Maximum 27 years

Cut-off date for determining the age limit is September 4. For further details, check the notification.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON