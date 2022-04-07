Home / Education / Employment News / AAI Recruitment: Apply for Fire Services, Land Management Department posts
AAI Recruitment: Apply for Fire Services, Land Management Department posts

  • AAI Recruitment: There are two vacancies of Consultants for the Land Management department at Imphal and Agartala.
AAI Recruitment: Apply for Fire Services, Land Management Department posts (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
Published on Apr 07, 2022 05:26 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has announced 12 vacancies in Land Management and Fire Services departments in the North-East region. Eligible and interested candidates can send their applications offline on or before April 29 and 28, respectively. 

There are two vacancies of Consultants for the Land Management department at Imphal and Agartala. 

There are ten vacancies for the Junior Consultant post in the Fire Services department. Posting will be at the Hollongoi station. 

Remuneration for the Consultant post will be 1 lakh and for the Junior Consultant post, it is 50,000. 

Notification for the Fire Services department

Notification for the Land Management department 

For more information, interested candidates can visit the careers portal of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) website. 

