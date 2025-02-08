Indian Air Force has released AFCAT Admit Card 2025. Candidates who want to appear for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT-01/2025) can download the hall ticket through the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in. AFCAT Admit Card 2025 out at afcat.cdac.in, download link here

All candidates appearing can download the AFCAT admit card using their email ID and password.

According to the official website, candidates who download the admit card need to verify the details, especially name, DOB, gender, Aadhaar number, photograph, and signature, to avoid any inconvenience later. Also, they need to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with mandatory documents to the exam centre as per the scheduled date and time, as given in the admit card.

AFCAT Admit Card 2025: How to download

The steps given below will help candidates download the hall ticket easily.

1. Visit the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in.

2. Click on AFCAT Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The AFCAT 2025 examination will be held on February 22 and 23, 2025. The examination will be held in two shifts on both days- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. Candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam centre, under any circumstance, after the pre-exam verification process has commenced ie at 08:00 hrs for shift-I and 13:00 hrs for shift-II.

The examination will comprise of 100 questions and maximum marks is 300. The subjects to be included in the exam are- General Awareness, Verbal, Ability in English, Numerical, Ability and Reasoning and and Military Aptitude Test. The exam duration is for 2 hours.

If the candidate does not receive his/ her admit card in their registered email id or is not able to download the same from the mentioned website, he/ she is required to enquire from AFCAT Query Cell at C-DAC, Pune. (Phone Nos: 020-25503105 or 020-25503106). E-Mail queries may be addressed to afcatcell@cdac.in. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IAF AFCAT.