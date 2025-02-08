CUET PG 2025 registration ends today, apply at exams.ntaonline.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the extended window to register for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate or CUET PG 2025 today. Originally, the application deadline was February 1 but it was extended to February 8 due to "request received from candidates and other stakeholders". CUET PG 2025 registration ends today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Candidates can submit their application forms up to 11:50 pm at exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG.

The application form correction window will open on February 10 and close on February 12 (11:50 pm).

For any queries or clarifications, candidates can call the NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in.

How to apply for CUET PG 2025

Go to exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG. Click on the CUET PG 2025 portal link under the latest news section. Click on new candidate registration. Complete the registration process and log in to your account. Fill out the CUET PG application form. Upload documents and pay the application fee. Submit the form and save the confirmation page. Save copies of the photograph and signature for future use.

CUET PG 2025 application fee

In India Outside India Category Application fee (for up to two test papers) Fees for additional test papers (per test paper) Application fee (for up to two test papers) Fees for additional test papers (per test paper) General ₹ 1,400 ₹ 700 ₹ 7,000 ₹ 3,500 OBC-NCL/GenEWS ₹ 1,200 ₹ 600 SC/ ST/ Third Gender ₹ 1,100 ₹ 600 PwBD ₹ 1,000 ₹ 600

The CUET PG examination will be held between March 13 to March 31, 2025. The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

The medium of the question papers for CUET (PG) 2025 will be English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for languages, M.Tech/Higher Sciences, and Acharya papers (except Hindu Studies, Baudha Dharshan, and Indian Knowledge System).

The duration of the examination will be 90 minutes, and each paper will be comprised of 75 questions.