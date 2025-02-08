Menu Explore
CUET PG 2025 registration ends today, apply at exams.ntaonline.in

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 08, 2025 08:46 AM IST

CUET PG 2025: Candidates can submit their application up to 11:50 pm at exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG.

National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the extended window to register for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate or CUET PG 2025 today. Originally, the application deadline was February 1 but it was extended to February 8 due to "request received from candidates and other stakeholders".

CUET PG 2025 registration ends today (Representational image)(Unsplash)
Candidates can submit their application forms up to 11:50 pm at exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG.

The application form correction window will open on February 10 and close on February 12 (11:50 pm).

For any queries or clarifications, candidates can call the NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in.

How to apply for CUET PG 2025

  1. Go to exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG.
  2. Click on the CUET PG 2025 portal link under the latest news section.
  3. Click on new candidate registration.
  4. Complete the registration process and log in to your account.
  5. Fill out the CUET PG application form.
  6. Upload documents and pay the application fee.
  7. Submit the form and save the confirmation page.
  8. Save copies of the photograph and signature for future use.

CUET PG 2025 application fee

In IndiaOutside India
CategoryApplication fee (for up to two test papers)Fees for additional test papers (per test paper)Application fee (for up to two test papers)Fees for additional test papers (per test paper)
General 1,400 700 7,000 3,500
OBC-NCL/GenEWS 1,200 600
SC/ ST/ Third Gender 1,100 600
PwBD 1,000 600

The CUET PG examination will be held between March 13 to March 31, 2025. The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

The medium of the question papers for CUET (PG) 2025 will be English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for languages, M.Tech/Higher Sciences, and Acharya papers (except Hindu Studies, Baudha Dharshan, and Indian Knowledge System).

The duration of the examination will be 90 minutes, and each paper will be comprised of 75 questions.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
