AICL invites applications for recruitment of management trainees, Hindi officer

Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited (AICL) has invited applications to recruit 30 management trainees, and one Hindi officer. The application forms are available on the official website of the AICL and the deadline for submission of the forms is December 13.

Job details, application forms

The management trainee vacancies are in agriculture science, information technology, legal and accounts discipline.

Candidates with B. Sc. (Agriculture)/ B. Sc. (Horticulture)/ B.E./B. Tech in Agriculture Engineering, BE/B. Tech (Computer Science/IT), Graduate in Law or Post Graduation in Law, B.Com, M.Com, Chartered accountants (ICAI), Company Secretary (ICSI), Cost and Management Accountant (The Institute of Cost Accountants of India), or MBA(Finance) are eligible for this post. Candidates should have secured minimum 60% marks in the qualifying exam.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam and interview.

The exam is likely to be held in January, 2022. The exact date of the test will be intimated by the recruiting body to the registered candidates in due course of time.

Candidates are suggested to check the official website for timely updates on the exam date.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON