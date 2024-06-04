AIIMS Delhi Jr Resident Recruitment 2024: Apply for 220 posts at aiimsexams.ac.in, details here

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS has invited applications for Junior Resident posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 220 posts in the organization. AIIMS Delhi Jr Resident Recruitment 2024: Apply for 220 posts, details here

The last date to apply for the post is till June 15, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates should have passed MBBS/BDS (including completion of Internship) or equivalent degree recognized by MCI/DCI. Only those candidates who have passed MBBS/BDS (including Internship) not earlier than three (3) years before the start date of Junior Residency i.e. 01.07.2024 will be considered.

How to Apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on recruitment link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Junior Resident posts.

A new page will again open.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Once done, fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates are required to deposit the amount of Rs. 25000/- for JR July 2024 session as Security deposit through electronic fund transfer mode on link available there. Only candidates who have registered as in step 1 and deposited Rs. 25000/- for JR July 2024 session as Security deposit as mentioned will be eligible for seat allocation.

The merit for AIIMS, New Delhi MBBS graduates will be made on the basis of their aggregate marks in the I, II and final Professional examinations. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIIMS.