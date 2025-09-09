AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025 releasing by Sept 12, how to download hall tickets at aiimsexams.ac.in
AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025 is scheduled to release two days before the exam, that is by Sept 12. Check the steps to download hall tickets when out.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences is scheduled to release the admit card for AIIMS NORCET 9 by September 12, 2025. Candidates appearing in the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.
When released, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025:
AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card: How to download
- Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.
- On the home page, go to the Recruitment section.
- On the next page, click on NORCET link and then on NORCET 9.
- Enter your credentials to log in, and click on submit.
- Check your admit card and download.
- Keep a printout for future reference.
Also read: CG Police Constable Admit Card 2025 released at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in, direct link to download here
As per the schedule, the AIIMS NORCET 9 Stage 1 exam will be held on September 14, 2025, and the admit card will be released two days before the examination. The exam will be conducted in CBT (computer based test) mode.
Also read: AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Registrations for third & final round begins at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, direct link here
Following this, the Stage 2 exam will be conducted on September 27, 2025. The date of the results will be announced in due course.
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 3,700 vacancies will be filled.
Also read: Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration for 2418 posts ends on September 11, apply now
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of AIIMS New Delhi.
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News