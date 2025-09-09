AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025 releasing by Sept 12, how to download hall tickets at aiimsexams.ac.in

All India Institute of Medical Sciences is scheduled to release the admit card for AIIMS NORCET 9 by September 12, 2025. Candidates appearing in the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025 will release by Sept 12. Check the steps to download the hall tickets when out. (Representative image)

When released, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025:

AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. On the home page, go to the Recruitment section. On the next page, click on NORCET link and then on NORCET 9. Enter your credentials to log in, and click on submit. Check your admit card and download. Keep a printout for future reference.

As per the schedule, the AIIMS NORCET 9 Stage 1 exam will be held on September 14, 2025, and the admit card will be released two days before the examination. The exam will be conducted in CBT (computer based test) mode.

Following this, the Stage 2 exam will be conducted on September 27, 2025. The date of the results will be announced in due course.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 3,700 vacancies will be filled.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of AIIMS New Delhi.