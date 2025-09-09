CG Police Constable Admit Card 2025 released at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in, direct link to download here

The Chhattisgarh Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal has released the admit cards for the Chhattisgarh Police Constable Written Examination 2025. Candidates appearing in the exam can check and download their hall tickets from the official website at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in. CG Police Constable Admit Card 2025 is out at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in. Candidates can download via the direct link here.

Only candidates who have qualified in the CG Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET), CG Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PMT) and Document Verification (DV) are eligible to appear for the written examination.

The CG Police Constable written examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 14, 2025, in a single shift from 11 AM to 1:15 PM. The exam will be held in a total of 5 districts.

Important points to remember:

All candidates should be present at their respective examination centre at least two hours before the examination day, so that they can be identified with his/her original identity card and can be allowed to enter the centre after necessary frisking. Candidates are advised to be well acquainted with the geographical location of their exam centre a day before the examination day. Late entries will not be allowed. Candidates must follow the time mentioned on the admit card. Admit cards will not be sent to the candidates through post office. If any candidate has any difficulty regarding the examination centre, they can contact the helpline number 0771-2972780 or 8269801982 from 10:00 am to 5:30 pm. Candidates must mandatorily bring their original photo ID proof like voter ID card/driving license/PAN card/Aadhaar card/passport/school identity card with a photograph to the exam centre on the day of examination. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam centre in the absence of these documents.

The recruitment exam is being conducted for a total of 5,967 Constable vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal.