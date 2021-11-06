Home / Education / Employment News / AIIMS Patna Faculty Recruitment 2021: Apply for 158 posts on aiimspatna.org
AIIMS Patna Faculty Recruitment 2021: Apply for 158 posts on aiimspatna.org

AIIMS Patna to recruit candidates for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of AIIMS Patna on aiimspatna.org.
AIIMS Patna Faculty Recruitment 2021: Apply for 158 posts on aiimspatna.org
AIIMS Patna Faculty Recruitment 2021: Apply for 158 posts on aiimspatna.org
Published on Nov 06, 2021
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS Patna has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply online for the posts can apply through the official site of AIIMS Patna on aiimspatna.org. This recruitment drive will fill up 158 Faculty posts in various departments. 

Candidates can apply within 21 days from the date of publication of advertisement on employment news, i.e., November 27, 2021. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply online can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here

How to Apply 

Candidates can download the application form from the official website and upload the necessary documents including photograph, signature, date of birth, category certificate, qualification, MCI registration MBBS, MCI registration PG, experience certificate. The filled up application form should be sent to Recruitment Cell, AIIMS Patna, Phulwarisharif, Patna- 801507.

Application Fees

The applicants are required a pay a non refundable application fee pf 1500 for general and OBC category candidates and 1200/- for SC/ST/EWS category candidates. There is no fee for PwBD candidates. 

