AIIMS Rishikesh Clinical Instructor Recruitment 2022: Apply for 33 posts, details here

employment news
Published on Sep 03, 2022 04:37 PM IST

AIIMS Rishikesh will recruit Clinical Instructor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of AIIMS Rishikesh.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh has invited applications from candidates to apply for Clinical Instructor posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of AIIMS Rishikesh on aiimsrishikesh.edu.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 33 posts in the organisation.

The registration process has started on September 1 and will end on October 15, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized Institute / University, OR Registered Nurse and Midwife with Sister Tutor’s Diploma. The age limit is 50 years.

Detailed Notification Here 

Application Fees

The application fees is 2000/- for UR / OBC / EWS Candidate, 1000/- for SC / ST Candidate. PwBD Candidate is exempted from payment of application fees. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of AIIMS Rishikesh.

