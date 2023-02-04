AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023: Apply for 94 posts, details here
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of AIIMS Rishikesh at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in.
The registration process was started on January 17 and will end on March 2, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 94 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Backlog vacancy: 82 posts
- Fresh vacancy: 12 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts should check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
Based on bio-data, Selection Committee may short-list candidates for interview. Candidates called for interview will have to produce all relevant original documents in proof of details furnished in their application at time of interview. Interviews will be held at AIIMS, Rishikesh.
Application Fees
The application fees for General and OBC (Male) is ₹3000/-, for General and OBC (Female) is ₹1000/- and for SC/ST is ₹500/-. Fees shall be paid through online application portal only. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AIIMS Rishikesh.