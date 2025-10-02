All upcoming UKSSSC recruitment exams will be held on schedule, says Chairman Martolia

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC), which is embroiled in the alleged paper leak controversy of the graduation-level examination, will conduct its upcoming recruitment exams for more than 5,000 government posts on schedule, its chairman said. All recruitment examinations scheduled till June 2026 will be conducted on time, said UKSSSC Chairman Ganesh Singh Martolia. (HT Photo)

UKSSSC chairman Ganesh Singh Martolia said on Wednesday that exams for various positions in government departments scheduled till June 2026 will be held on time. "Right now, there is an exam on October 5, then another on October 12, and then the physical efficiency test for foresters on October 28. There is a series of exams like this. By June 2026, recruitment exams for approximately 5,000 to 5,500 posts are scheduled," he said.

Martolia stated that there are a total of 10,000 to 12,000 posts, of which examinations for approximately 4,500 to 5,000 posts have already been conducted, and the final results will be released soon after document verification and physical examination.

There was an uncertainty regarding the commission's upcoming recruitment examinations following the alleged leak of three pages of a question paper from an examination centre in Haridwar during the graduate-level examination on September 21.

However, Martolia said that based on past experiences, security arrangements are being further tightened during the examination. He said that a detailed review has been conducted with district magistrates and senior superintendents of police regarding biometric verification of candidates, frisking, and the installation of jammers at the examination centres.

Martolia said that the examination centre will be completely sanitised a day before the exam, and will be manned by security personnel until the examination begins.

Furthermore, he said that candidates must arrive at the examination centre two hours in advance and will undergo biometric verification and a thorough search at the entrance gate, which will include the removal of their shoes.

Khalid Malik, the main accused arrested in the alleged paper leak case of the recent examination, allegedly revealed during interrogation that he had hidden his mobile phone at the examination centre a day in advance, using which he photographed three pages of the question paper, and then sent it to his sister from the washroom.