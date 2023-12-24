close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2023: Apply for 83 posts from January 15

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2023: Apply for 83 posts from January 15

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 24, 2023 11:54 AM IST

Allahabad High Court notifies 83 vacancies for Advocate post.

Allahabad High Court has notified 83 vacancies for the post of Advocate. The applictaion process will commence on January 15 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is February 29. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.allahabadhighcourt.in.

Application process for Allahabad High Court Advocate post begins on January 15
Application process for Allahabad High Court Advocate post begins on January 15

As per the notification, the dates of the Preliminary examination will be notified in due course.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 83 vacancies.

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2023 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 35 years.

Allahabad High Court Examination Fee 2023: Candidates from the General, OBC, and EWS categories must pay a fee of Rs. 1400, whereas candidates from the SC/ST category who are only citizens of the State of Uttar Pradesh have to pay 1200. Candidates in the PWD category who are General, OBC, or EWS who only reside in the State of Uttar Pradesh have to pay 750. PWD candidates who belong to the SC/ST category and are from the State of Uttar Pradesh only may receive up to 500. All candidates from states other than Uttar Pradesh will be required to pay an application fee of Rs. 1400.

For more details, candidates can check the notification below:

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out