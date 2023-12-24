Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2023: Apply for 83 posts from January 15
Allahabad High Court notifies 83 vacancies for Advocate post.
Allahabad High Court has notified 83 vacancies for the post of Advocate. The applictaion process will commence on January 15 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is February 29. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.allahabadhighcourt.in.
As per the notification, the dates of the Preliminary examination will be notified in due course.
Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 83 vacancies.
Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2023 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 35 years.
Allahabad High Court Examination Fee 2023: Candidates from the General, OBC, and EWS categories must pay a fee of Rs. 1400, whereas candidates from the SC/ST category who are only citizens of the State of Uttar Pradesh have to pay ₹1200. Candidates in the PWD category who are General, OBC, or EWS who only reside in the State of Uttar Pradesh have to pay ₹750. PWD candidates who belong to the SC/ST category and are from the State of Uttar Pradesh only may receive up to ₹500. All candidates from states other than Uttar Pradesh will be required to pay an application fee of Rs. 1400.
For more details, candidates can check the notification below: