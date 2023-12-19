Allahabad University Faculty Recruitment 2023: Apply for 539 posts at allduniv.ac.in
Allahabad University will recruit candidates for Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor posts. Details here.
University of Allahabad has invited applications for Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Allahabad University at allduniv.ac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 539 posts in the organization.
The last date to apply is till January 2, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Professor: 66 posts
- Associate Professor: 137 posts
- Assistant Professor: 336 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Application Fees
The application fee for UR, EWS, OBC (Male/Female) is ₹2000/-, SC/ST (Male/Female) is ₹1000/- and PwD (Divyang) (Male/Female) is ₹100/-.
How to Apply
- Visit the official website of Allahabad University at allduniv.ac.in.
- Click on Careers link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the Teaching post link.
- Again a new page will open where candidates can click on the apply link.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
- Once done, click on submit.
- Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of Allahabad University.