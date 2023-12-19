close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / Allahabad University Faculty Recruitment 2023: Apply for 539 posts at allduniv.ac.in

Allahabad University Faculty Recruitment 2023: Apply for 539 posts at allduniv.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 19, 2023 01:22 PM IST

Allahabad University will recruit candidates for Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor posts. Details here.

University of Allahabad has invited applications for Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Allahabad University at allduniv.ac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 539 posts in the organization.

Allahabad University Faculty Recruitment 2023: Apply for 539 posts at allduniv.ac.in
Allahabad University Faculty Recruitment 2023: Apply for 539 posts at allduniv.ac.in

The last date to apply is till January 2, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

Vacancy Details

  • Professor: 66 posts
  • Associate Professor: 137 posts
  • Assistant Professor: 336 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

The application fee for UR, EWS, OBC (Male/Female) is 2000/-, SC/ST (Male/Female) is 1000/- and PwD (Divyang) (Male/Female) is 100/-.

How to Apply

  • Visit the official website of Allahabad University at allduniv.ac.in.
  • Click on Careers link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the Teaching post link.
  • Again a new page will open where candidates can click on the apply link.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Allahabad University.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out