University of Allahabad has invited applications for Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Allahabad University at allduniv.ac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 539 posts in the organization. Allahabad University Faculty Recruitment 2023: Apply for 539 posts at allduniv.ac.in

The last date to apply is till January 2, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Professor: 66 posts

Associate Professor: 137 posts

Assistant Professor: 336 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

The application fee for UR, EWS, OBC (Male/Female) is ₹2000/-, SC/ST (Male/Female) is ₹1000/- and PwD (Divyang) (Male/Female) is ₹100/-.

How to Apply

Visit the official website of Allahabad University at allduniv.ac.in.

Click on Careers link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the Teaching post link.

Again a new page will open where candidates can click on the apply link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Allahabad University.