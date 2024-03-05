Allahabad University Non Teaching Recruitment 2024: Apply for 305 posts

University of Allahabad has invited applications for Non Teaching posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Allahabad University at allduniv.ac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 305 posts in the organization. Allahabad University campus (HT File Photo)

The last date to apply is online till April 1, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Animal Attendant: 3 posts

Assistant Draftsman: 3 posts

Dark Room Assistant: 2 posts

DEO: 4 posts

Draftsman: 2 posts

Draftsman cum Instructor: 1 post

Driver: 1 post

Field Assistant: 2 posts

Groundsman/ Waterman: 2 posts

Herbarium Attendant: 2 posts

Hindi Typist: 1 post

Junior Office Assistant: 49 posts

Laboratory Assistant: 8 posts

Library Assistant: 19 posts

Laboratory Attendant: 30 posts

Library Attendant: 12 posts

Marks-man: 1 post

MTS: 141 posts

Nursing Officer (Male): 1 post

Semi-Professional Assistant: 7 posts

Survey Draftsman: 1 post

Work Agent: 1 post

X-RAY Technician: 1 post

Wireman: 2 posts

Mechanic: 17 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

The requisite non-refundable fee is Rs. 1500/- for UR, EWS & OBC candidates and Rs. 700/- for SC & ST candidates. No fees will be charged from PwD candidates. Facilitation charges of ₹100/- will be applicable for all categories. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Allahabad University.