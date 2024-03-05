Allahabad University Non Teaching Recruitment 2024: Apply for 305 posts
University of Allahabad has invited applications for Non Teaching posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Allahabad University at allduniv.ac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 305 posts in the organization.
The last date to apply is online till April 1, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Animal Attendant: 3 posts
- Assistant Draftsman: 3 posts
- Dark Room Assistant: 2 posts
- DEO: 4 posts
- Draftsman: 2 posts
- Draftsman cum Instructor: 1 post
- Driver: 1 post
- Field Assistant: 2 posts
- Groundsman/ Waterman: 2 posts
- Herbarium Attendant: 2 posts
- Hindi Typist: 1 post
- Junior Office Assistant: 49 posts
- Laboratory Assistant: 8 posts
- Library Assistant: 19 posts
- Laboratory Attendant: 30 posts
- Library Attendant: 12 posts
- Marks-man: 1 post
- MTS: 141 posts
- Nursing Officer (Male): 1 post
- Semi-Professional Assistant: 7 posts
- Survey Draftsman: 1 post
- Work Agent: 1 post
- X-RAY Technician: 1 post
- Wireman: 2 posts
- Mechanic: 17 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Application Fees
The requisite non-refundable fee is Rs. 1500/- for UR, EWS & OBC candidates and Rs. 700/- for SC & ST candidates. No fees will be charged from PwD candidates. Facilitation charges of ₹100/- will be applicable for all categories. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Allahabad University.