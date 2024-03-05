 Allahabad University Non Teaching Recruitment 2024: Apply for 305 posts - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / Allahabad University Non Teaching Recruitment 2024: Apply for 305 posts

Allahabad University Non Teaching Recruitment 2024: Apply for 305 posts

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 05, 2024 05:32 PM IST

Allahabad University will recruit candidates for Non Teaching posts. Eligible candidates can apply at allduniv.ac.in.

University of Allahabad has invited applications for Non Teaching posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Allahabad University at allduniv.ac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 305 posts in the organization.

Allahabad University campus (HT File Photo)
Allahabad University campus (HT File Photo)

The last date to apply is online till April 1, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Vacancy Details

  • Animal Attendant: 3 posts
  • Assistant Draftsman: 3 posts
  • Dark Room Assistant: 2 posts
  • DEO: 4 posts
  • Draftsman: 2 posts
  • Draftsman cum Instructor: 1 post
  • Driver: 1 post
  • Field Assistant: 2 posts
  • Groundsman/ Waterman: 2 posts
  • Herbarium Attendant: 2 posts
  • Hindi Typist: 1 post
  • Junior Office Assistant: 49 posts
  • Laboratory Assistant: 8 posts
  • Library Assistant: 19 posts
  • Laboratory Attendant: 30 posts
  • Library Attendant: 12 posts
  • Marks-man: 1 post
  • MTS: 141 posts
  • Nursing Officer (Male): 1 post
  • Semi-Professional Assistant: 7 posts
  • Survey Draftsman: 1 post
  • Work Agent: 1 post
  • X-RAY Technician: 1 post
  • Wireman: 2 posts
  • Mechanic: 17 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

The requisite non-refundable fee is Rs. 1500/- for UR, EWS & OBC candidates and Rs. 700/- for SC & ST candidates. No fees will be charged from PwD candidates. Facilitation charges of 100/- will be applicable for all categories. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Allahabad University.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On