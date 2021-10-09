Home / Education / Employment News / AMD Recruitment 2021: Apply for 124 Technician and other posts, details here
AMD Recruitment 2021: Apply for 124 Technician and other posts, details here

AMD to recruit candidates for Technician and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts till October 24, 2021. 
AMD Recruitment 2021: Apply for 124 Technician and other posts, details here
Published on Oct 09, 2021 12:40 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration & Research, AMD has invited applications from candidates to apply for Technician and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of AMD on amd.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till October 24, 2021. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 124 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process, vacancy details and others.

Vacancy Details 

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies 
Scientific Assistant-B 36 Posts
Technician B41 Posts 
Upper Division Clerk 16 Posts 
Driver13 Posts 
Security Guard 18 Posts 

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written exam and interview. Selection procedure will involve initial screening test/Written Examination followed by interview. Selection is based on the assessment by the appropriate Standing Selection Committee. However, the selection process varies from post to post. 

The date, time and venue for Physical Endurance Test/Written Test/Preliminary Test/Advance Test/Skill Test/Driving Test will be intimated to the eligible candidates through e-mail/SMS.

Application Fees

The application fees for Scientific Assistant is 200/- and for other posts it is 100/-. Application fee should be paid through on-line only.

 

Saturday, October 09, 2021
