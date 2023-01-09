Home / Education / Employment News / AP Police Constable admit card for written exam on January 12

AP Police Constable admit card for written exam on January 12

employment news
Updated on Jan 09, 2023 01:42 PM IST

AP Police Constable Hall Ticket 2022: Candidates can download AP Police constable admit cards from slprb.ap.gov.in.

AP Police Constable hall ticket for written exam on January 12(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
AP Police Constable hall ticket for written exam on January 12(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk

AP Police Constable Hall Ticket 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB AP) will release admit cards for Police Constable written exam on January 12. Originally, it was supposed to be out on January 9 but after the extension of application deadline, the hall ticket release date has also been postponed.

Candidates can download AP Police constable admit cards from slprb.ap.gov.in. These are the steps to follow:

  1. Go to slprb.ap.gov.in.
  2. Go to recruitment.
  3. Open the link for SCT PC (CIVIL) (MEN & WOMEN), SCT PC (APSP) admit card.
  4. Enter the asked details.
  5. Submit and download your written exam admit card.

Meanwhile, the application form correction window for these posts will be closed today. Candidates who submitted their forms on or before the last date and need to make corrections can do it by logging in to slprb.ap.gov.in. The window will remain open till 5 pm.

The ongoing recruitment drive aims to fill 6,100 Police Constable vacancies.

AP SLPRB is also accepting applications for 400 Sub Inspector vacancies.

The preliminary written test will be held for 200 marks (200 questions). Further selection rounds include physical test and a final written exam.

