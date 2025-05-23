AP Police Constable Hall Ticket 2025: SLPRB AP to release hall tickets today at slprb.ap.gov.in

AP Police Constable Hall Ticket 2025: Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB AP) will release admit cards for the SCT Police Constable (Civil) (Men & Women), and SCT Police Constable (APSP) (Men) in Police Department written examination today, May 23. When released, candidates can download the AP Police Constable hall ticket from slprb.ap.gov.in. The hall ticket will be released at 5 pm. AP Police Constable Hall Ticket 2025: SLPRB AP hall tickets today (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Also read: AP ICET Result 2025 declared at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link to download rank card here

The Physical Measurements Test and Physical Efficiency Test for the said posts were conducted from December 30, 2024 to February 1, 2025 at all 13 district bead quarters.

The final written examination for these posts will be held on June 1, 2025.

The examination will have one paper with objective-type questions. The test will be held from 10 am to 1 pm.

The exam will be held at Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Guntur, Kurnool and Tirupati centers

“Candidates may download their Hall Tickets from 05.00 PM on 23.05.2025 to 31.05.2025 from the website of SLPRB, AP “(https://slprb.ap.gov.in)”. In case of any difficulty in downloading Hall Ticket, such candidate may contact Help Line no. 9441450639 or 9100203323 or send email to mail-slprb@gov.in during office hours,” SLPRB AP said in the official notification.

How to download AP Police Constable admit card 2025?

Go to slprb.ap.gov.in. Open the Constable hall ticket download link given on the home page. Enter your credentials and log in. Check and download the admit card.

On the admit card, candidates will get to know the name and address of the exam centres for the written test and other important information, such as exam day instructions.

If there is any error in the personal details displayed on the admit card, candidates should contact the helpline numbers and inform the board about it.